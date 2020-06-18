Global  

Indian Intelligence Lists 52 Chinese Apps That Should Be Boycotted

Thursday, 18 June 2020
Security concerns over Chinese apps have been raised in India time and again. Amidst the ongoing #BoycottChinaApps movement, Indian intelligence agencies have now listed 52 Chinese apps that the government should block or ask citizens to stop using. Indian intelligence agencies have raised concerns that these apps aren’t safe as they are extracting large amounts […]

Indian Intelligence Lists 52 Chinese Apps That Should Be Boycotted
