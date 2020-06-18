Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off in time for Father’s Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $100 right now ($30 off) for the 8GB version in black. If you fancy one of the other colors, like plum, twilight blue, or sage, those are $25 off instead. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting the best e-reader for even less than usual. Compared to the more affordable Kindle model, this one’s screen has a more pixel dense display for smoother fonts and better-looking images. It’s also backlit for night-time reading and IPX8 waterproof. This model also supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks if that’s what the moment calls for instead of reading.



If getting a waterproof Kindle with a great screen isn’t a priority, but you need an e-reader, the regular Kindle is $65 (usually... Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The VergeThe Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $100 right now ($30 off) for the 8GB version in black. If you fancy one of the other colors, like plum, twilight blue, or sage, those are $25 off instead. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting the best e-reader for even less than usual. Compared to the more affordable Kindle model, this one’s screen has a more pixel dense display for smoother fonts and better-looking images. It’s also backlit for night-time reading and IPX8 waterproof. This model also supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks if that’s what the moment calls for instead of reading.If getting a waterproof Kindle with a great screen isn’t a priority, but you need an e-reader, the regular Kindle is $65 (usually... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Grab an Amazon Kindle for $65 in time for Father's Day If you're scrambling to find something to give your dad for Father's Day, why not encourage them to read more by grabbing them an e-reader? Amazon has discounted...

engadget 3 days ago





Tweets about this