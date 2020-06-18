|
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off in time for Father’s Day
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is $100 right now ($30 off) for the 8GB version in black. If you fancy one of the other colors, like plum, twilight blue, or sage, those are $25 off instead. Whichever you choose, you’ll be getting the best e-reader for even less than usual. Compared to the more affordable Kindle model, this one’s screen has a more pixel dense display for smoother fonts and better-looking images. It’s also backlit for night-time reading and IPX8 waterproof. This model also supports Bluetooth headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks if that’s what the moment calls for instead of reading.
If getting a waterproof Kindle with a great screen isn’t a priority, but you need an e-reader, the regular Kindle is $65 (usually...
