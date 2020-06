Related videos from verified sources Google to bring Microsoft Office, other Windows apps to Chromebooks



Google is partnering with software company Parallels to bring the Microsoft Office applications and other legacy enterprise Windows applications to Chromebooks. According to Mashable, Parallels has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 17 hours ago Google releases first beta version of Android 11



Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update



The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Google To Fix Chrome’s High RAM Usage Using Windows 10 2004 Feature Yesterday, Microsoft said that it has managed to fix memory issues in the new Chromium-based Edge with the help of the Segment Heap memory management system in...

Fossbytes 9 hours ago





Tweets about this