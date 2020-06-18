Startup Space Perspective plans space tourist ‘cruises’ using stratospheric balloons, with test flight set for 2021
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () There’s a new company that wants to get into the commercial space tourism business – with a unique spin that involves non-traditional launch vehicles. Space Perspective, a new startup founded by Jane Poynter and Taber McCallum, intends to fly a pressurized capsule to the upper edge of Earth’s atmosphere using a high-altitude balloon, which can […]
