Game of Thrones board game adaption now set for release on PC later this year
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Prepare to stake your claim on the Iron Throne later this year when the new Game of Thrones board game releases on PC. Publisher Asmodee Digital is adapting the official Game of Thrones board game into a new digital edition set for release in 2020. The original physical game was based on the novel that inspired the hit HBO series and features much of the lore we have come to love from the show. Head below for more details. more…
