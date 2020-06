How to use Amazon Prime Pantry to get groceries and supplies delivered to your door Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )





· *With Amazon Prime Pantry, you can now get groceries, kitchen staples, and household items delivered to your doorstep in one to four days.*

· *Here's everything you need to know about Prime Pantry, and how to use the service to save money and time grocery shopping.*

· *Check out the best deals happening on Prime... · *With Amazon Prime Pantry, you can now get groceries, kitchen staples, and household items delivered to your doorstep in one to four days.*· *Here's everything you need to know about Prime Pantry, and how to use the service to save money and time grocery shopping.*· *Check out the best deals happening on Prime 👓 View full article