Interview: Creators of Wave Break talk Tony Hawk, Stadia, ahead of June 23 launch Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

During April’s Stadia Connect event, Google showed off Wave Break, an upcoming First on Stadia title that takes the familiar skateboarding genre and adds a heaping helping of Miami Vice. We took some time to chat with one of the developers of Wave Break, learning their ambitions for the game as well as what it’s like to develop for Google Stadia.



more…



The post Interview: Creators of Wave Break talk Tony Hawk, Stadia, ahead of June 23 launch appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Fauci Talks About A Second Wave Of COVID-19



Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently warned of the lingering threat of the novel coronavirus. Fauci has also acknowledged the possibility of a so-called second wave of cases in the fall and winter. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Alex RT @9to5Google: Interview: Creators of Wave Break talk Tony Hawk, Stadia, ahead of June 23 launch https://t.co/Pzni3M7nRK by @SkylledDev ht… 7 minutes ago 9to5Google.com Interview: Creators of Wave Break talk Tony Hawk, Stadia, ahead of June 23 launch https://t.co/Pzni3M7nRK by… https://t.co/RXogyioFwQ 25 minutes ago DbStadia And we have announcements on of them is Wave Break and we started a new section called "Small Interview" yes! a Sma… https://t.co/3kHo9KcB5k 3 hours ago