|
EA Play 2020: Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay, the return of Skate, and not much else
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Hey, at least one part of E3 remains intact in 2020! Thursday night marked the debut of EA Play 2020, which usually is held in a hot parking lot in Hollywood and this year was held in Andrew Wilson’s surfboard room.
Anyway, EA kept it to a tight 45 minutes, and a big chunk of that was spent hyping up older games that came to Steam earlier in the day. We’ve rounded up the few new game announcements below though, including news of Skate 4, new Star Wars: Squadrons footage, It Takes Two, and Lost in Random.
Wait, did I say Skate 4?
To read this article in full, please click here
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this