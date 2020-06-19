Global  

Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event

9to5Toys Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
EA just finished announcing new titles, updates, and more during its EA Play event. However, an announcement I was expecting to come at the end was actually the leader of the event: Apex Legends. Apex is one of my favorite games right now, and I play it more frequently than any other title in my library. Starting June 23rd, Apex will be getting an all-new takeover event where Crypto reigns supreme. But, that’s not all that was announced at EA Play for Apex Legends, as the game will be gaining cross-play later this year along with a Steam and Switch port, so keep reading to find out more.

The post Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event appeared first on 9to5Toys.
