Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event
Friday, 19 June 2020 () EA just finished announcing new titles, updates, and more during its EA Play event. However, an announcement I was expecting to come at the end was actually the leader of the event: Apex Legends. Apex is one of my favorite games right now, and I play it more frequently than any other title in my library. Starting June 23rd, Apex will be getting an all-new takeover event where Crypto reigns supreme. But, that’s not all that was announced at EA Play for Apex Legends, as the game will be gaining cross-play later this year along with a Steam and Switch port, so keep reading to find out more.
more…
The post Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The new BMW 4 Series Coupé, which celebrated its digital world premiere today, is a truly exceptional car that redefines the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The online presentation of the sporty two-door model offered a wide-ranging insight into the vehicle concept and...
Sony has revealed Play Station 5 with all-new design and features, along with the surprise unveiling of Play Station 5 Digital Edition. According to the company, the users can experience lightning fast..