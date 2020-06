Google celebrates Juneteenth w/ Doodle narrated by LeVar Burton Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

On this day in 1865, slavery properly came to an end in the United States, and June 19th has since been celebrated as Juneteenth. Commemorating the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, Google has replaced their homepage logo with a powerful music video narrated by LeVar Burton.



more…



