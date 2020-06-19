Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook removes Nazi Trump ads while Twitter flags up 'racist baby' tweet

betanews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The Trump administration has been dealt a double blow on social media after Twitter flagged a tweet from the president as "manipulated media" and Facebook remove election ads that featured a Nazi symbol and called for Antifa to be declared a terrorist organization. On Twitter, Trump retweeted a video labelled as depicting a "racist baby" and made to look like a CNN news clip. In the case of Facebook, an ad that violated the company's policies against organized hate was taken down. See also: Twitter hides Trump tweet for violating rules about glorifying violence Trump threatens to close social media… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach

Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach 01:45

 Facebook said on Thursday it took down posts and ads run by the re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against organized hate. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections [Video]

Facebook, Instagram to allow users to turn off political ads ahead of 2020 US elections

Ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States, tech giant Facebook has recently launched a new feature through which users will be able to 'turn off' the political ads in the application as they..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Safety First? Two Days Before Tulsa Rally, Trump Admin Silent On COVID-19 Prevention Plan [Video]

Safety First? Two Days Before Tulsa Rally, Trump Admin Silent On COVID-19 Prevention Plan

For the first time since the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic began, President Donald Trump is readying for a campaign rally. It's scheduled to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

Supreme Court Blocks Trump From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via majority opinion John Roberts,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

mwalimurural

Simon Martin RT @guyverhofstadt: Who would have ever thought the leader of the free world would ever use a Nazi-symbol? And even worse, that nobody is s… 18 seconds ago

OriginalWorldN1

Original World News Facebook removes Trump campaign ad with Nazi concentration camp symbol  https://t.co/cD5eTJ70CY 32 seconds ago

BlackCatSharon

Black Cat RT @nprpolitics: Facebook has removed campaign posts and advertisements from the Trump campaign that featured an upside down red triangle s… 48 seconds ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Facebook removes Trump election campaign posts and ads for using Nazi symbol https://t.co/lgoOOf68ay 2 minutes ago

NYCGovCuomo

Walter🔹 RT @FFRAFAction: Facebook removes Trump re-election ads that feature a Nazi symbol [that’s the red triangle, folks] https://t.co/zJvbyMABjb 4 minutes ago