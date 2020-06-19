How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *You can easily react to an Instagram story by swiping up from the bottom of your screen or tapping the message bar.*

· *You can either type a message, send a GIF, or use a quick reaction, which allows you to respond to the story with a pre-selected emoji.*

· *What you send as a reaction appears as a DM to the other...


