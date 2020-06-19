Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways

Business Insider Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways**

· *You can easily react to an Instagram story by swiping up from the bottom of your screen or tapping the message bar.*
· *You can either type a message, send a GIF, or use a quick reaction, which allows you to respond to the story with a pre-selected emoji.*
· *What you send as a reaction appears as a DM to the other...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Floodwaters Take Down Three-Story Building in China [Video]

Floodwaters Take Down Three-Story Building in China

GUANGXI, CHINA — After some torrential flooding in parts of southern China earlier in the week, a three-story building crashed into a river in Guangxi. Footage of the crash was posted to Miaopai..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:55Published
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away [Video]

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'heartbroken' as beloved puppy passes away The former 'Love Island' stars welcomed their pet pooch Mr Chai into the family just days ago, after he was gifted to Molly for..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:55Published
Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live [Video]

Lil' Readers brings bilingual story time to Instagram live

Tia Chucha's Centro Cultural's bookstore is filled with books in English and Spanish! To continue to promote literacy during the coronavirus pandemic they started the new initiative called Lil'..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

TferThomas

Thomas Skennerton How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways https://t.co/g63bUvmNg6 5 hours ago

ClaytonNazareno

Clayton Nazareno 🇧🇷 RT @VAinParadise: How to react to an #Instagramstory in 3 different ways https://t.co/anmBbRL6JZ https://t.co/joIPil6UOb 16 hours ago

fayzexmusic

FAYZE I fucking hate when I swipe up on accident on someones instagram story and quick react 😒 shits awkward 16 hours ago

gmmurgirl

Shunicorn🦄 How to react to an #Instagram story in 3 different ways - Business Insider https://t.co/uX7WMpPDcj #video #digitalmarketing #ig 17 hours ago

VAinParadise

Dawn Riley How to react to an #Instagramstory in 3 different ways https://t.co/anmBbRL6JZ https://t.co/joIPil6UOb 17 hours ago

X0_fine

𝚆𝚒𝚕𝚍🌻𝚏𝚕𝚡𝚠𝚛𝚛 If I react to your story on Instagram it was my niece 😩 19 hours ago

reshiftmedia

Reshift Media How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways https://t.co/Y5lokqqD1P #InstagramStories #engagement https://t.co/QJgclTGubL 20 hours ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security How to react to an Instagram story in 3 different ways | #computertips#securitytips https://t.co/zlNznwOy3J 1 day ago