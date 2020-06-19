Leviton’s Z-Wave In-Wall Dimmer Switch sees 22% discount down to $39 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the Leviton DZ6HD Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Dimmer Switch for *$39 shipped*. Typically fetching $50, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months. Leviton’s 600W dimmer switch integrates with a variety of smart home systems including SmartThings and more. Its 3-way dimming capabilities make it a more affordable way to enjoy whole-home smart lighting without replacing every bulb. Plus, it doubles as a Z-Wave repeater for expanding your network’s coverage. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 745 customers.



more…



The post Leviton’s Z-Wave In-Wall Dimmer Switch sees 22% discount down to $39 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources The top home improvements people want to tackle while staying inside more



Nearly four in five homeowners (78%) admitted they've noticed home improvement projects they need to take care of while in quarantine, according to new research. The to-do list appears to be.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this