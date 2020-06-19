Snapchat’s Juneteenth filter prompts users to smile to break chains Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



In its latest filter blunder, Snapchat has debuted a Juneteenth filter that allows users to “smile and break the chains.” The filter was panned by critics on Friday morning for its tone deafness.



Atlanta-based digital strategist Mark S. Luckie demonstrated the filter on Twitter, calling it “interesting.” The filter shows what appears to be an approximation of the Pan-African flag, and prompts the user to smile — a common trigger for animated Snapchat filters — causing chains to appear and then break behind the user.







This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is...um...interesting.



Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew



— Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020



