The $153,000 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is the most powerful 3-row SUV that money can buy. Here's what it's like to drive this 603-horsepower luxury beast. Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· I tested a $153,000 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, a high-performance luxury SUV that's quite large and extremely powerful.

· The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has a 603-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 engine and can haul its impressive bulk to 60 mph in about four seconds.

· My test vehicle was outfitted like a limo, raising the question of... · I tested a $153,000 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, a high-performance luxury SUV that's quite large and extremely powerful.· The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 has a 603-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 engine and can haul its impressive bulk to 60 mph in about four seconds.· My test vehicle was outfitted like a limo, raising the question of 👓 View full article