Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale cuts 50% off popular styles + free shipping

Friday, 19 June 2020
Update your sunglasses for summer during Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale that’s taking* 50% off* select styles with promo code *FLASHSALE* at checkout. Plus, receive *20% off* its most popular styles, this weekend only. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Blaze Square Sunglasses are currently on sale for *$83* and originally was priced at $165. These sunglasses can be worn by both men or women and have a durable frame for outdoor events. They also feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly and eliminates glare. Find the rest of our top picks from Ray-ban below.

