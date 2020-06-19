Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility confirmed for PS5/Xbox Series X + more Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Cyberpunk 2077 backward compatibility with next-generation consoles has now been confirmed. Your PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game will work on Sony and Microsoft’s upcoming flagship consoles, and we are also looking at a free next-generation update after that. But it’s not all good news from the CD Projekt Red camp right now, as Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed once again. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility confirmed for PS5/Xbox Series X + more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this