|
‘WWDC by Sundell & Friends’ brings in-depth WWDC 2020 coverage from developers’ perspective
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events, and this year the developer conference will be held entirely online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And if you’re a developer looking for in-depth coverage of everything Apple will announce at WWDC 2020, the new “WWDC by Sundell & Friends” website is the place to go.
more…
The post ‘WWDC by Sundell & Friends’ brings in-depth WWDC 2020 coverage from developers’ perspective appeared first on 9to5Mac.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this