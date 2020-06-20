News24.com | Zimbabwe health minister arrested over coronavirus supplies scandal
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Zimbabwe's health minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested for alleged corruption related to the supply of medical materials to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the anti-graft agency said.
