Windows 7 Is Getting Another Software Update: Edge Chromium

Fossbytes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
a new software update is the last thing Windows 7 users can imagine, nonetheless, they are getting one. Microsoft is pushing the new Edge Chromium web browser to Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 devices as part of the roll-out. The new Chromium-based Edge, which was released earlier this year, is already available for Windows 7 […]

The post Windows 7 Is Getting Another Software Update: Edge Chromium appeared first on Fossbytes.
Microsoft pushes new Edge browser to Windows 8 and the unsupported Windows 7

 Having already started to push the Chromium-based version of Edge to Windows 10 users, Microsoft is now doing the same for older versions of Windows. With the...
betanews Also reported by •The VergePC World

Google To Fix Chrome's High RAM Usage Using Windows 10 2004 Feature

 Yesterday, Microsoft said that it has managed to fix memory issues in the new Chromium-based Edge with the help of the Segment Heap memory management system in...
Fossbytes


