Dyson sale cuts up to $309 off refurb Pure Hot + Cool, V8 Animal Vac, more



Related videos from verified sources Girl entices wild deer from the forest to eat from her hand



There is a beautiful forest in Ontario, Canada where the animals cannot be hunted. They have come to trust humans enough that they will often allow them close enough to enjoy their beauty as they graze.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago Samsung accused of another exploding phone



Footage reveals a Samsung phone ON FIRE after it terrifyingly began sparking "like fireworks" and burst into flames, claims a California-based man. Kenji Yanase, 35, owns a now-charred and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on May 28, 2020 Monkeys cool off in pool of water as temperatures in Thailand reach 42C



Animals across Thailand were being helped to cool off as temperatures soared to 42C this week with the arrival of summer. Footage from a Buddhist temple in Chainat province shows the primates.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:46 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this