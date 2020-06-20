Dyson sale cuts up to $309 off refurb Pure Hot + Cool, V8 Animal Vac, more

Global  

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for *$189.99 shipped*. That’s $309 off new condition pricing at Amazon and comes within $30 of the all-time low we have tracked. Not only can this all-in-one heat and cool your space, it also purifies the air, removing allergens from pets, dust, pollen, and more. As with each of Dyson’s newer products, this device has a high-end appearance that will class up any space. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more notable Dyson discounts. more…

