Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here's how they works

Business Insider Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here's how they works· Design studio Grimshaw created a concept for a floating home that can survive rising sea levels.
· The dwellings are modular, so components can be mass-produced in factories and assembled at a low cost.
· Energy will come from solar panels, with shaded lower pontoons using little energy.
· Visit Business Insider's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Quick Clay Causes Massive Landslide in Norway [Video]

Quick Clay Causes Massive Landslide in Norway

Occurred on June 3, 2020 / Norway Info from Licensor: "Part of northern Norway just washed out to sea. 'I had just made two sandwiches when I heard creaking. At first I thought there was someone in the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Sea lion tries to take an oceanside nap in the sunshine [Video]

Sea lion tries to take an oceanside nap in the sunshine

Galapagos Islands are home to some of the most unique and diverse animal life on the planet. Among these animals, sea lions are thought to be the most endearing and entertaining. They occupy almost..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

This $90,000 egg-shaped tiny home is powered by wind and solar energy and collects and filters its own water supply — see inside

This $90,000 egg-shaped tiny home is powered by wind and solar energy and collects and filters its own water supply — see inside · Ecocapsule creates eponymous wind, battery, and solar powered tiny homes that can be placed on a trailer base for $89,632. · The tiny home can accommodate...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

seabees1822

Tee Ragsdale RT @businessinsider: These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here's… 27 minutes ago

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Design studio Grimshaw created a concept for a floating home that can survive rising sea levels. The dwellings are… https://t.co/7mvPoFoLsI 32 minutes ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here… https://t.co/mw52W4gHzF 32 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here… https://t.co/rWK2eM69JX 38 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here… https://t.co/NM6Y3OkZfV 38 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here… https://t.co/rYSk7yuNH8 40 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider These floating homes are designed to withstand rising sea levels while harvesting their own energy and water – here… https://t.co/hSAnuenZxj 43 minutes ago

avidanaterra

Ana Gabriela RT @DRajesh_UG4PH: Floating #infrastructure, designed to safeguard lives in areas prone to #flooding. These floating houses will be able to… 5 days ago