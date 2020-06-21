Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Score a new pair of ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes at up with 85% off from $19

9to5Toys Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
The official ASICS eBay storefront is currently offering its GEL-Quantum 360 Knit Running Shoes for *$18.99 shipped*. Both men’s and women’s styles are available. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from ASICS, today’s offer is good for a 76% discount and marks one of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. With built-in GEL technology, this pair of ASICS kicks has a flexible knit design that offers added comfort during runs. There are two stylish colorways available to fit with the rest of your workout gear, as well. Over 205 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more ASICS shoes from* $19*.

more…

The post Score a new pair of ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes at up with 85% off from $19 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles [Video]

Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off hundreds of styles

Investing in a comfortable pair of shoes is investing in yourself, and for years...(since 1979 to be exact) footwear company Vionic Shoes has been designing shoes with one bottom line: comfort.Founded..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:23Published
Find the cutest summer footwear at Aerosoles [Video]

Find the cutest summer footwear at Aerosoles

Find the cutest summer footwear at Aerosoles.If you’re looking for a pair of shoes thatwas made to move with your lifestyle,look no further than Aerosoles.Since 1987, Aerosoles has beendedicated to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published
Save on designer brands at Shopbop [Video]

Save on designer brands at Shopbop

If you’ve been searching for a new pair of shoes to stock up on for spring and summer (or even fall and winter while you’re at it!).there’s one sale happening right now that’s too good to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this