|
Score a new pair of ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes at up with 85% off from $19
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
The official ASICS eBay storefront is currently offering its GEL-Quantum 360 Knit Running Shoes for *$18.99 shipped*. Both men’s and women’s styles are available. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from ASICS, today’s offer is good for a 76% discount and marks one of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. With built-in GEL technology, this pair of ASICS kicks has a flexible knit design that offers added comfort during runs. There are two stylish colorways available to fit with the rest of your workout gear, as well. Over 205 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more ASICS shoes from* $19*.
more…
The post Score a new pair of ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes at up with 85% off from $19 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this