Kuo: 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and new 24-inch iMac will be the first ARM Macs, to be released as soon as Q4

9to5Mac Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Following a report from Bloomberg that said Apple would announce the transition to ARM Macs at WWDC tomorrow, respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting his latest predictions for the ARM Mac lineup. Kuo believes that Apple will announce the first ARM processor at WWDC, and that the first Mac models to feature ARM CPUs will be a next-generation 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a new redesigned iMac.

Kuo confirms that an all-new design iMac is launching imminently, and it will apparently be Apple’s last new Mac featuring an Intel CPU. Starting in Q4 2020 / Q1 2021, Apple will begin its ARM transition with the release of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro running on Apple silicon, according to Kuo. The updated iMac — featuring a 24-inch display with thinner bezels — is scheduled to switch to ARM at a similar time.

