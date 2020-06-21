Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Us humans know more about the surface of the Moon than we do Earth’s oceans, but there’s progress on closing that gap. The Seabed 3030 Project reports (via BBC News) that scientists have mapped 19 percent of ocean floors to contemporary standards, or...
Credit: Vanessa O'Brien British explorer and mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien has become the first woman to reach the Earth’s highest and lowest points. After reaching the top of Everest in 2012, O’Brien successfully completed her submersible dive with Victor Vescovo to the bottom of Challenger...