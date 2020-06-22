Apple WWDC 2020: No Hardware Launch According To Multiple Leaks Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Up until now, many leaks and rumors have suggested that Apple will announce its first ARM-based MacBook and possibly a redesigned iMac at tomorrow’s WWDC event. While ARM-based custom chips will be unveiled, Apple has scrapped all plans to announce any new hardware, according to Apple leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach. Looking like any possible hardware has […]



