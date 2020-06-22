Eufy Homekit weatherproof 1080P security cameras with 1-year battery life from $90 Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Anker’s Eufycam 2 brand wireless security cameras in single, 2-pack and 4-packs at *30% off*. These security cameras feature an insane 1 year battery life for easy mounting and charging, full IP 67 weatherproofing, Apple Homekit compatibility and advanced lowlight night vision recording via its Sony sensor. Check out out our top picks below:



more…



The post Eufy Homekit weatherproof 1080P security cameras with 1-year battery life from $90 appeared first on 9to5Toys.

