National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

CBC.ca Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Organizers of a National Indigenous Peoples Day festival in Ottawa have adapted to COVID-19 restrictions through a virtual powwow on social media, and even a virtual traditional cooking workshop.
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Father's Day and the Coronavirus Pandemic

WEB EXTRA: Father's Day and the Coronavirus Pandemic 00:36

 Many communities are easing coronavirus-related restrictions, but the pandemic is still expected to alter some Father’s Day plans, according to a National Retail Federation survey. What are you going to do for your dad on Sunday?

