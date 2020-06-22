Is PUBG Mobile A Chinese App? The Origin Of PUBG Explained



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Harsh Vardhan launches mobile laboratory for Covid testing



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched India's first mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing. This mobile lab would help testing in rural and inaccessible areas of the country. The Union Minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published 2 weeks ago Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna



Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on June 18 climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. People are angered by the deaths of the Indian soldiers, who lost.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Chinese Woman Made $423,000 From Flight Cancellations



NANJING, CHINA — A 45-year-old woman surnamed Li has been arrested by police for making paper off the misfortune of Chinese commercial flights taking off late. The serial scammer booked hundreds.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this