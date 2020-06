'Fortnite' has quietly removed police cars from the game amid ongoing anti-police-brutality protests Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

· *"Fortnite" just got a huge update alongside the launch of the game's third season.*

· *The update flooded the game's map and added a ton of new stuff, but it also removed something quietly: Police cars.*

· *"Fortnite" maker Epic Games has yet to confirm the removal, but a source speaking with The Wall Street Journal...

