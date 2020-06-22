Global  

AirPods updated with automatic switching and a new ‘Spatial Audio’ feature

The Verge Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Apple has announced new features coming to its AirPods headphones at WWDC: automatic switching between devices, and a new “Spatial Audio” feature for 3D sound on its AirPods Pro headphones.

The new automatic switching feature is coming to both regular AirPods and AirPods Pro in a firmware update, and will automatically switch audio inputs based on which Apple device you’re using. For example, if you’re listening to something on your iPhone and then start playing a video on your laptop, the audio feed will automatically switch over to your computer. Or if you answer a phone call on your iPhone, your AirPods will automatically switch from your computer.

Additionally, Apple announced a new “Spatial Audio” feature, which...
