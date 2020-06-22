Nearly 20 percent of Earth’s seafloor is now mapped Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Swedish icebreaker Oden mapping in previously uncharted areas of Northern Greenland during the 2019 Ryder Expedition. The data were contributed to the Seabed 2030 Project. | Martin Jakobsson, co-head of the Seabed 2030 Arctic and North Pacific Ocean Regional Center



In a decisive leap, researchers have now mapped roughly one fifth of the world’s ocean floor. When an initiative to map the entire seafloor by 2030 took off in 2017, just 6 percent had been mapped to modern standards.



The project, called Seabed 2030, is a collaboration between the Japan-based Nippon foundation and the intergovernmental organization the General Bathymetric Chart of the Ocean (GEBCO). The endeavor will help scientists better understand how tsunamis form and how much we can expect sea levels to rise as a result of climate change. The complete map could also aid industries looking to exploit oil, gas, and minerals in the deep sea. And the data is important for telecom companies laying down undersea cables from coast to... Swedish icebreaker Oden mapping in previously uncharted areas of Northern Greenland during the 2019 Ryder Expedition. The data were contributed to the Seabed 2030 Project. | Martin Jakobsson, co-head of the Seabed 2030 Arctic and North Pacific Ocean Regional CenterIn a decisive leap, researchers have now mapped roughly one fifth of the world’s ocean floor. When an initiative to map the entire seafloor by 2030 took off in 2017, just 6 percent had been mapped to modern standards.The project, called Seabed 2030, is a collaboration between the Japan-based Nippon foundation and the intergovernmental organization the General Bathymetric Chart of the Ocean (GEBCO). The endeavor will help scientists better understand how tsunamis form and how much we can expect sea levels to rise as a result of climate change. The complete map could also aid industries looking to exploit oil, gas, and minerals in the deep sea. And the data is important for telecom companies laying down undersea cables from coast to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources 10 Interesting Facts About Earth's Oceans



10 Interesting Facts About Earth's Oceans 1. The deepest part of the ocean is called Challenger Deep, and it is within the Mariana Trench. It is said to have a depth of around 36,000 feet. 2. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago Astronomers Find Rare Super-Earth in Earth-like Orbit



CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND — Astronomers from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand have discovered a new "super-Earth" orbiting a star located in or near the edge of the Milky Way's "galactic.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:31 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this