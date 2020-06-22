Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more

9to5Toys Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the 40-pack of Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops (Cremosa Ice Cream) for *$3.75 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the 25% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $8+ at Amazon, today’s deal is about 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a 40-pack of Cremosa Ice Cream lollipop suckers split up between two flavors: Choco-vanilla and Strawberries & Cream. These Chupa Chups are individually wrapped and “perfect for sharing, parties, showers, and events.” Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more Chupa Chups deals. more…

The post Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

These illustrated stickers are inspired by iconic Vine quotes [Video]

These illustrated stickers are inspired by iconic Vine quotes

We all miss Vine. The now-defunct app broughtthe internet countless memes and quotablemoments that will never be forgotten.And now there’s a way to pay tributeto your favorite Vine moments..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published
Two More Deaths Reported At Amazon Facility [Video]

Two More Deaths Reported At Amazon Facility

Amazon confirmed two more deaths among their workers at its facilities in two different states. According to Gizmodo, lawmakers and activists want the company to release official figures of deaths..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the perfect piece of affordable handheld tech [Video]

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the perfect piece of affordable handheld tech

Tablets have revolutionized the handheldtech space, with options from Apple and Samsungamong the most popular on the market.Created to fill this void for affordabletablet options that don’t..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

WhatDigital

What Digital Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more - 9to5Toys... (https://t.co/nBXtDDhq7w) 1 day ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more https://t.co/59FR4UwHZI by @justinkahnmusic 1 day ago