Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Amazon is now offering the 40-pack of Chupa Chups Mini Lollipops (Cremosa Ice Cream) for *$3.75 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the 25% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $8+ at Amazon, today’s deal is about 55% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a 40-pack of Cremosa Ice Cream lollipop suckers split up between two flavors: Choco-vanilla and Strawberries & Cream. These Chupa Chups are individually wrapped and “perfect for sharing, parties, showers, and events.” Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more Chupa Chups deals. more…
The post Amazon has Chupa Chups Lollipop 40-packs at just over $3.50 (55% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.