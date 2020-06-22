Microsoft is shutting down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Microsoft is closing its Mixer service on July 22nd and plans to move existing partners over to Facebook Gaming. The surprise announcement means Mixer partners and streamers will be transitioned to Facebook Gaming starting today, and Microsoft will no longer operate Mixer as a service in a month’s time.



Microsoft has struggled to reach the scale needed for Mixer to compete with Twitch, YouTube, and even Facebook Gaming which has led to today's decision. "We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer's monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there," says Phil Spencer, Microsoft's head of gaming, in an interview with The Verge. "I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad...

