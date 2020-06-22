Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor and partnering with Facebook going forward — even after spending millions on deals with top streamers like Ninja and Shroud (MSFT, FB) Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

· Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor, Mixer, and partnering with Facebook going forward.

· "Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming," the company said in a blog post on June 22.

