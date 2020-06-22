|
Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor and partnering with Facebook going forward — even after spending millions on deals with top streamers like Ninja and Shroud (MSFT, FB)
· Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor, Mixer, and partnering with Facebook going forward.
· "Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming," the company said in a blog post on June 22.
· Facebook Gaming is a new app and portal on Facebook that primarily features game...
