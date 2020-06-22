Global  

Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor and partnering with Facebook going forward — even after spending millions on deals with top streamers like Ninja and Shroud (MSFT, FB)

Business Insider Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor and partnering with Facebook going forward — even after spending millions on deals with top streamers like Ninja and Shroud (MSFT, FB)· Microsoft is shutting down its Twitch competitor, Mixer, and partnering with Facebook going forward.
· "Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and apps will redirect users to Facebook Gaming," the company said in a blog post on June 22. 
· Facebook Gaming is a new app and portal on Facebook that primarily features game...
