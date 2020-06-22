Global  

Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman, reports say

The Verge Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Michael Keaton is in talks to return as Batman, reports sayMichael Keaton is reportedly in talks to pick up the cowl again and reprise his role as the Dark Knight in Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ upcoming Flash movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keaton famously played Gotham’s vigilante in Tim Burton’s Batman movies from the ‘90s. Currently Keaton is just in talks for The Flash, which will see Justice League’s Ezra Miller reprise his role as the super speedy Barry Allen. But Keaton could also reprise the role in “several other DC-oriented film projects,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sources tell THR that the role being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something of a mentor or guide or...
