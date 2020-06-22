Global  

Microsoft ships expanded Microsoft Teams for consumers

PC World Monday, 22 June 2020
Office 365 is dead. Long live Microsoft 365, the renamed version of Microsoft’s productivity suite that now includes an expanded version of Microsoft Teams designed expressly for consumers. That expanded version of Teams is now live in preview for iOS and Android, Microsoft said on June 22.

(Editor's Note: This story originally published on March 30. We're re-publishing it as the changes to the subscriptions have taken effect today, June 22.)

On April 21, Office 365 subscriptions for consumers will shift over to become Microsoft 365 subscriptions, Microsoft said, available at the current price of $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for a shared group of up to 6 people. (Personal subscriptions are $6.99 per user per month, or $69.99 per year.) Those subscriptions will still include features like a terabyte of OneDrive cloud storage, access to Microsoft’s Office apps, and more.

