Official Disney toy sale from $10: Toy Story, Mickey, Star Wars, Moana, more Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Today, we are tracking a large collection of deals on Disney toys directly from the official shopDisney online storefront. This new promotional event runs through today and ends tomorrow. Starting from *$10*, there is a wide selection of toys on sale right now representing most of the popular Disney franchises including everything from Toy Story and the Little Mermaid to Aladdin, Moana, and Star Wars, as well as classics like Mickey Mouse and friends. Head below for more details. more…



The post Official Disney toy sale from $10: Toy Story, Mickey, Star Wars, Moana, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

