New SpongeBob SquarePants movie ditches theatrical release for streaming premiere Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Following in the footsteps of Trolls World Tour and Scoob!, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will skip its theatrical release and head straight to video-on-demand marketplaces before landing on CBS All Access.



The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was originally slated to hit theaters on August 7th, but is now delayed to 2021. The movie will premiere first on premium video-on-demand services (like Amazon, iTunes, and other marketplaces) for an undisclosed amount of time before it moves to CBS All Access.



By the time it does move to CBS All Access, all prior seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants will also be available to stream, the company confirmed today. Earlier seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants are available for non-cable customers... Following in the footsteps of Trolls World Tour and Scoob!, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will skip its theatrical release and head straight to video-on-demand marketplaces before landing on CBS All Access.The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was originally slated to hit theaters on August 7th, but is now delayed to 2021. The movie will premiere first on premium video-on-demand services (like Amazon, iTunes, and other marketplaces) for an undisclosed amount of time before it moves to CBS All Access.By the time it does move to CBS All Access, all prior seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants will also be available to stream, the company confirmed today. Earlier seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants are available for non-cable customers... 👓 View full article

