Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower requires no gas or oil at a low of $83.50

9to5Toys Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Amazon offers the Sun Joe MJ401E-Pro 14-inch 13A Electric Lawn Mower for *$83.35* *shipped*. Normally around $140 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a smaller yard, this mower is the perfect summer upgrade. It requires no gas or oil and runs off a simple extension cord. The 14-inch wide cutting deck cuts just over a foot of grass during each pass. It can either side-discharge the clippings or bag them, depending on what your needs are. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

