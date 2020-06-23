Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other tech companies are speaking out against Trump's freeze on immigrant work visas (AMZN, TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, FB) Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other major tech companies are criticizing Trump's move to halt certain immigration visas.· The companies said it will make American firms less competitive and less diverse.· In an order Monday, Trump extended a freeze on H-1B and other work visas, with officials arguing it would prevent...


