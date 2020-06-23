Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other tech companies are speaking out against Trump's freeze on immigrant work visas (AMZN, TWTR, GOOG, GOOGL, FB)
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · Amazon, Google, Twitter, and other major tech companies are criticizing Trump's move to halt certain immigration visas.
· The companies said it will make American firms less competitive and less diverse.
· In an order Monday, Trump extended a freeze on H-1B and other work visas, with officials arguing it would prevent...
The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country. The new policy is "extending and expanding" on President Donald Trump's April pause on issuing new...