'Why is Apple Music not playing?': 4 ways to fix your Apple Music app if it won't play music
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · *If Apple Music isn't playing on your iPhone or iPad, try shutting down the app and opening it again, or restart your device.*
· *If all but a single song or two will play, delete it from your Apple Music library and re-download it to get a clean file.*
· *In some cases, you may need to reset your device's network...
Tommy Lee credits Ozzy Osbourne for Motley Crue's success The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' group's drummer has insisted that without the heavy metal legend taking a chance on them and inviting them to be the support act on his 1984 'Bark at the Moon Tour', he doubts they would have had international...
REUTERS/Edgar Su Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% from all in-app purchases. This week, the creators of a new email..
The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled program. The BBC reported on Thursday the UK will..