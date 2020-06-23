Global  

The 'Students for Trump' campaign scrapped online registration for his next event after TikTok teens hijacked sign-ups for his Tulsa rally

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
The 'Students for Trump' campaign scrapped online registration for his next event after TikTok teens hijacked sign-ups for his Tulsa rally· A Students for Trump event in Phoenix, where President Donald Trump is expected to speak Tuesday, abruptly halted online registrations on Monday.
· It is unclear why the form was removed.
· In the run-up to the event, many people on Twitter encouraged K-pop fans and TikTokers to flood the form with fake sign-ups.
· The...
News video: TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally 01:58

 TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

