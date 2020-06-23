Marvel’s Avengers gamers get FREE PS5 or Xbox Series X upgrade at launch
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () It now looks as though developer Crystal Dynamics will be offering free upgrades for Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X. With the game now delayed until September and effectively within arm’s reach of next-generation hardware releases, Crystal Dynamics has decided it will offer PS5/Xbox Series X versions for free to anyone that purchases the current generation versions. Head below for more details. more…
Check out the official "MODOK Threat" trailer for the action-adventure video game Marvel's Avengers. It will be available on Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Stadia.
Marvel's Avengers Release Date: September 4, 2020
