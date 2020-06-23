|
I pitted the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, RAM 1500, Toyota Tundra, and Nissan Titan in a battle of full-size pickups. Here's how they ranked. (GM, F, FCAU)
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
· I've driven and reviewed all five of the full-size pickup trucks that dominate yearly new-vehicle sales in the US.
· After another big year in 2019 for pickups, I decided to compare the Ford F-150, the Chevy Silverado, the RAM 1500, the Toyota Tundra, and the Nissan Titan.
· The global coronavirus pandemic has hurt auto...
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this