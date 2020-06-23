|
Acer’s new rugged laptop has a water-repelling fan inside it
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop. | Photo: Acer
Acer has released Enduro, a new line of laptops and tablets designed to be used outdoors. The company claims the products can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure, while remaining portable enough to cart around.
The most interesting model in the line and the only one with a price and release date at this time is the Enduro N3. The N3 will be available in North America in August starting at $899. It will also be on sale in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in June for $999.
Photo: Acer Acer Enduro N3 rugged laptop.
Acer says that the N3 is intended for workers who rotate between multiple locations, including architects and event planners. At 14 inches wide, 4.37 pounds, and 0.98 inches...
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this