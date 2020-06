Tatch raises $4.25M to build a patch that helps diagnose sleep disorders Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sleep apnea is a huge problem across the U.S. world but is often under-diagnosed because getting a diagnosis often involves getting hooked up to numerous machines and sleeping under the supervision of a doctor. There are at-home solutions, but most are still clunky options with plenty of wires, straps and tubes being used to gather […] 👓 View full article

