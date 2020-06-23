Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton is censored on Disney Plus; Lin-Manuel Miranda gives two fucks

The Verge Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Hamilton is censored on Disney Plus; Lin-Manuel Miranda gives two fucksWireImage

Hamilton uses three instances of “fuck” in its original Broadway incantation, but the movie adaptation heading to Disney Plus next month will drop two uses of the word to appease the ratings board — and Disney.

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday that in order to bring the movie to Disney Plus, he and his team had to come up with ways of eliminating the offending word. They ended up muting the “fuck” in “I get the fuck back up again” during “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down),” and covered another use of the word with a record scratch in the lyric “Southern motherfucking Democratic Republicans” in “Washington On Your Side.”

In February, Manuel also told The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan that if they had to “mute a word...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Hamilton on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Hamilton on Disney+ - Official Trailer 01:00

 Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ musical Hamilton, directed by Thomas Kail. It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Jonathan Groff. Hamilton...

Related videos from verified sources

Lin-Manuel Miranda explains Disney+ ruling on Hamilton f-bombs [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda explains Disney+ ruling on Hamilton f-bombs

Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed the Disney+ version of 'Hamilton' will edit out two f-bombs, but one will be left in.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July [Video]

'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July

The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ | THR News [Video]

'Hamilton' Movie to Hit Streaming Early, More 'Tiger King' in the Works, Robert Pattinson Talks ‘The Batman’ | THR News

The film version of 'Hamilton' is coming to Disney+ this summer, more 'Tiger King' could be headed to Netflix and Robert Pattinson opens up his process and portrayal of Batman.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this