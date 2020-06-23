CERN Plans New Particle Collider 30 Times More Powerful Than LHC Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Inside the ATLAS detector



The Large Hadron Collider is the most advanced and complex machine ever built by humanity, but there's only so much you can do with a 27-kilometer particle collider. So, CERN has approved plans to build a much larger collider called the Future Circular Collider (FCC) with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) circumference.



Inside the ATLAS detectorThe Large Hadron Collider is the most advanced and complex machine ever built by humanity, but there's only so much you can do with a 27-kilometer particle collider. So, CERN has approved plans to build a much larger collider called the Future Circular Collider (FCC) with a 100-kilometer (62-mile) circumference.

