Score HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook with two USB-C ports for $169 (Save 23%) Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Best Buy currently offers the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for *$169 shipped*. Typically fetching $219, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is down to a new all-time low. Packed within a lightweight and compact footprint, HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook is centered around a 11.6-inch HD display. Alongside 4GB of RAM and an internal 32GB SSD, a microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the line. Dual USB-C ports highlight this Chromebook’s I/O, but you’ll also find two USB-A as well as a headphone jack. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more



more…



The post Score HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook with two USB-C ports for $169 (Save 23%) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

